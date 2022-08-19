Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.