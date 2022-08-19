Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

