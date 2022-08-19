Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $20,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $588.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

