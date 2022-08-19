Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $20,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

