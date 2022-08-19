Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

