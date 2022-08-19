Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.26 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE MAN opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.