Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.37 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Murphy USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $33,647,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $299.83 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $301.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.47.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

