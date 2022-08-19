Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,444 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.