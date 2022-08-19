Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.60 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after buying an additional 166,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 345.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $9,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

