Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Forward Air by 6.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Forward Air by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

FWRD stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

