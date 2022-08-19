Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.70 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,640.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.72 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

