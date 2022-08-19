Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.84 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

