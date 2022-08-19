Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.86 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.