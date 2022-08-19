Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.92 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

Insider Activity

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJRD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

