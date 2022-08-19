Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.98 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.