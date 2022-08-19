Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

