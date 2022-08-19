Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.25 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 994,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 965,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,410. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of EVH opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.86. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

