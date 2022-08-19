Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.26 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Textron by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Textron by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.