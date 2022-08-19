Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rayonier by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rayonier by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rayonier by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

