Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.33 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $20,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

