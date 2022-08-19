Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.60 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $81.63 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.