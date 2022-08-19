Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.73 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

EPAM stock opened at $449.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.00. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $1,238,183.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $1,238,183.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,737 shares of company stock valued at $22,805,928. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

