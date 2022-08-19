Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.76 Million Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,011,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in BancFirst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BancFirst by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $533,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,661. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.6 %

BancFirst stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.