Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.79 Million Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $20,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

