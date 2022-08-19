Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.92 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

SON stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

