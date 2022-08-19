Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 492.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACA opened at $64.41 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

