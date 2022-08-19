Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

