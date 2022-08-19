Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.1 %

R opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

