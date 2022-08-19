Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 988.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $36.30 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

HNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

