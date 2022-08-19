Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Profile

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.