Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

