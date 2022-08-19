Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $97.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,389 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

