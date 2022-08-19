Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,491 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Evergy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $70.94 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

