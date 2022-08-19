Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,942,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.