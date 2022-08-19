Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

