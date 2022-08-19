Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

PAYC opened at $387.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.37 and a 200 day moving average of $316.31.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

