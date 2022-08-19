Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,129 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MGM opened at $35.62 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,355. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

