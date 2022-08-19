Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

