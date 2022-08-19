Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,506 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $20,281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,042 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

