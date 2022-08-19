Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $14,953,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

