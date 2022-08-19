Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,808 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 437,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $20,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.