Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,520 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

