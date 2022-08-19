Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 587 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $317.22 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

