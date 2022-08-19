Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,125 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $37,614,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 906,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,475,000 after purchasing an additional 154,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Shares of PII stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

