Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 99,585 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,585 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

MTH stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

