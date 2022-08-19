Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $19.38 Million Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,272,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $9,129,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.66 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

