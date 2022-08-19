Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,839 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,358,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,795,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 115,953 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.2 %

VVV stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

