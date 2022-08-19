Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WestRock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after buying an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,216,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in WestRock by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after buying an additional 732,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WRK opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.