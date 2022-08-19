Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $11.49 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $275.54 million, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

