Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qualys were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock worth $9,865,066 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

